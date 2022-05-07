AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,155 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 263.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 3,094,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

