AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,506,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,535,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

