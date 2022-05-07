AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $331.35. 967,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

