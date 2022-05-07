AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,922 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.01. 1,110,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.