AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,814. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

