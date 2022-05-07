AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. 787,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,043. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

