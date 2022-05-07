AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,233 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

