AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,171 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,475. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

