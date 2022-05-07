Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $503,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

