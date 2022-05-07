Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stratasys worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 14.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Stratasys stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

