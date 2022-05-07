Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,406 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $135,114,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 388,034 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth about $4,286,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

IEA opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

