Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,695 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.