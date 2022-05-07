Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,064 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.