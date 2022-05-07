Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Materialise worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $845.59 million, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

