Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 519,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,948,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 439,087 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

