Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 61.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,010,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,018,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.