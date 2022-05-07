Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 37.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,394,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Medpace by 288.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 357,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,127. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

