Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,224,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 7.79. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

