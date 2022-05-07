Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,068 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $169.70. 7,199,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,747. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.58 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

