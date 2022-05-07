Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,389 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.04. 2,434,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

