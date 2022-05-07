Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,753 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,506,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

