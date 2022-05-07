Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.69. 7,806,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

