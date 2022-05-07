Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 39534528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Amarin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 807,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 725,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $531.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

