Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.48

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.48 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 26284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.