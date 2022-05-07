AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AMC Networks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

