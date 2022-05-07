AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMCX stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.45. 658,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.