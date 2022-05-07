AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCX stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.45. 658,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

