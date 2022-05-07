AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

