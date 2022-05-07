Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

NYSE AEE opened at $92.65 on Friday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

