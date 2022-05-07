America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of ATAX opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

