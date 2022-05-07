America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

ATAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 27,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,143. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATAX. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

