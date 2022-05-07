American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

