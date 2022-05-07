American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $167.15. 3,129,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,775. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.57. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

