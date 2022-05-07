American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.60. American Manganese shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 66,790 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.
American Manganese Company Profile (CVE:AMY)
