AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

ABC opened at $159.01 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

