AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $187.00 at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $159.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

