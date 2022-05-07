AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $150.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.44.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.13. 1,779,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

