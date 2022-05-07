Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen by 94.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.50. 4,682,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

