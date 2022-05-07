Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lessened by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.50. 4,682,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

