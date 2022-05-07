AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

