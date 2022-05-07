Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,214. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 372,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 244,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

