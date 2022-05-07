AmonD (AMON) One Day Volume Hits $4,834.00

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $4,834.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00238640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00472970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,402.30 or 1.95659175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

