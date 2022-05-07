ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note on Wednesday.

AMSSY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.62.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

