Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.38. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,056. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

