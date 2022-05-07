Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.67. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

