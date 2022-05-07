Analysts Anticipate NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextNav.

NN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,888. NextNav has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

