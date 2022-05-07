Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. Safehold reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley cut their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. 208,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,870. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. Safehold has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Safehold by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

