Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $23.89. 131,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,502. Sapiens International has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 87.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

