Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is ($0.89). Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Sunrun by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Sunrun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sunrun by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

