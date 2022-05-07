Analysts Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. Vectrus reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $407.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

