Analysts Expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Centerspace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.12. Centerspace reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centerspace.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

CSR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

CSR opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -470.97%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

